Salesforce Joins DTF2021 as a Diamond Sponsor

The highly anticipated Digital Transformation Forum 2021 is just a few weeks away. On the 29th of June, DTF2021 aims to bring together a plethora of local and international visionaries across a spectrum of industries — all sharing their first-hand knowledge of real-world digital transformation journeys.

At this digital summit, attendees can expect to collaborate on the reinvention of processes, products, and technologies enabling digital transformation alongside leading customer relationship management solutions company and Diamond Sponsor, Salesforce.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, voice, and artificial intelligence—to connect to their customers in a whole new way.

Attendees of this virtual event will also gain insights as to how technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud & Edge Computing, and Gamification can offer immense opportunities for companies to develop resilient business models going into the future.

The first wave of confirmed speakers for DTF2021 include;

Robin Fisher, Senior Vice President Israel, Middle East and Africa at Salesforce

Rabia Cozjin, Executive Manager Digital Transformation at Transnet Soc Ltd

Brett Stclair, Teraflow.Ai CEO & Co-founder, Ex-barclays Africa Digital Executive and Ex-google Cloud African Regional Executive, International Keynote Speaker

Marc Jadoul, Market Strategist Director at Nokia

Michael Njenga, Regional Head Of IT Services, KPMG East Africa

Thayendran Naidoo, Convergehealth Africa Leader | Deloitte & Touché

Duke Mathebula, Head of IT-business Applications: Africa Saint-gobain Africa

Dr Dieter Veldsman, Group Exec – People Management, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited

Fabio Longano, Founder And Managing Director at Touchfoundry

Andy Jury, Group CEO Of Mukuru

Hendrik Malan, CEO Frost & Sullivan

How to participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology, and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer-centricity.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information about this conference visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/digital-transformation-congress-webinar/

