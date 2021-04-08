Ride-Hailing Platform, Bolt Now Available on Huawei App Gallery

Huawei has announced that ride-hailing platform – Bolt – is now available on its AppGallery. The service provides users with a simple, affordable, and much quicker way of reaching any destination within certain cities in South Africa.

Moreover, it can help users avoid the hassle of missing an important appointment, reduce stress related to heavy traffic during peak hours, and enable a secure and contactless payment method.

Huawei has also revealed that ride-hailing apps – like Bolt – are integrated within the core Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. They include Huawei Map and Location kit, which provides an accurate location when booking rides and location tracking, thereby offering an enhanced user experience.

FNB has confirmed that its banking app is now available for Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) users on the Huawei AppGallery.

“We are happy to welcome FNB to the Huawei AppGallery family of apps,” says Likhun Zhao, VP at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa. “Given the high smartphone penetration in South Africa banking apps are a key priority for consumers. Huawei has been working hard over the past year to ensure that our loyal customers get all the apps they need, whether they are for entertainment or necessity.”

Head of Digital Banking at FNB, Giuseppe Virgillito says, “As South Africa’s Best Digital bank, we have a major focus on customer-centricity and the move to avail our App on more platforms affirms our commitment.”

“We believe that this will also improve the customer experience for our App users, coupled with the exciting functionality we continue to roll out on our App. We are excited to continue pioneering efforts to help customers manage their money through safer, convenient and efficient digital channels.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter