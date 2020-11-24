FNB Banking App Launches on Huawei App Gallery

FNB has confirmed that its banking app is now available for Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) users on the Huawei AppGallery.

“We are happy to welcome FNB to the Huawei AppGallery family of apps,” says Likhun Zhao, VP at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa. “Given the high smartphone penetration in South Africa banking apps are a key priority for consumers. Huawei has been working hard over the past year to ensure that our loyal customers get all the apps they need, whether they are for entertainment or necessity.”

Head of Digital Banking at FNB, Giuseppe Virgillito says, “As South Africa’s Best Digital bank, we have a major focus on customer-centricity and the move to avail our App on more platforms affirms our commitment.”

“We believe that this will also improve the customer experience for our App users, coupled with the exciting functionality we continue to roll-out on our App. We are excited to continue pioneering efforts to help customers manage their money through safer, convenient and efficient digital channels.”





Zhao goes on to say that innovation is a key focus for both FNB and Huawei. “We are brands that are committed to always moving the needle in order to give our consumers the best products and services possible. We, therefore, learnt a lot from each other during this process. Our partnership is an excellent fit and I hope we can work together again soon to further enhance digital experiences for all our customers.”

The availability of the FNB Banking App to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s app store, now gives Huawei users access to seven SA banking apps.

