Instax Mini 40 to Launch in South Africa

Fujifilm has announced that its newest entry-level camera, the Instax Mini 40 instant camera, would soon launch in South Africa. The Mini 40 embraces the old-school look and feel of film cameras thanks to its all-black leatherette body combined with a classic silver frame.

Despite its retro looks, the Mini 40 incorporates the latest technology, as found on Instax’s Mini 11 and Square SQ1 instant cameras released last year.

With the ‘Automatic Exposure’ function, for example, the Mini 40 automatically optimises the shutter speed, flash output and other settings according to the overall shooting conditions. This allows for balanced prints that are correctly exposed in both bright outdoor and low-light indoor environments.

Users can also activate the ‘Selfie mode’ for taking selfies and close-up shots. The mode is initiated by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on, making sure that any image taken from close up (30 cm – 50 cm) is in focus.

The Mini 40 is powered by two AA batteries (included), and with a weight of only 330g (without batteries, strap and film) the camera is extremely portable. As an additional accessory and to compliment the camera’s style, Instax is releasing a stylish black camera case with stitching detail and a shoulder strap. Safely tucked into the case, the Mini 40 is ready for any picnic, party or road trip.

The Instax Mini 40 is set to retail for R1 399 from 21 April 2021. Photographers looking for the Contact Sheet film pack can find it in stores or online on the same day, selling for a recommended R169.

