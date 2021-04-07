Uber Expands Ride-Hailing Service in Kenya

Uber has expanded its ride-hailing service and online food delivery business to Nakuru, Kenya.

According to Business Daily, this move will increase competition in the East African town where taxi-hailing services are dominated by Wasili Cabs and Bolt.

“We remain optimistic about the business opportunity in Kenya, and the launch of Nakuru shows our commitment to the region,” says Brian Njao, Uber Head for East Africa.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to helping people take essential trips safely while providing more avenues for economic opportunities for Kenyans.”

Uber Eats Nakuru has partnered with restaurants including KFC, Java House, Jamia Food Mart, Majid Restaurant and Lennz Pizza. This is expected to “increase revenue” for Uber Kenya and the restaurants’ industry after the government enforced new restrictions, including the “ban of the sale of alcohol and dining in restaurants as well as increased curfew hours” resulting in fewer operating hours.

“The launch of Uber Eats is not only beneficial for residents, but it is also an opportunity for local restaurants to expand their business by having the option to serve more customers,” reveals Uber Kenya.

“Uber Eats provides restaurant owners access to convenient and affordable technology, as well, as actionable data and analytics that can make their businesses more efficient and profitable.”

Uber has offered 1 million rides to teachers around the world to and from vaccination appointments to support the reopening of schools and to protect teachers and their communities.

As a member of the Global Education Coalition, Uber worked with UNESCO and its partners during the first wave of COVID-19 to deliver meals to the hardest-hit students in countries such as the UK, Kenya, Mexico and Colombia.

With cases of COVID-19 still rising around the world, and many schools either fully or partially closed, Uber and UNESCO are extending their partnership. Together, Uber and UNESCO aim to remove transportation as a barrier to accessing vaccinations for teachers around the world as and when governments allow local teachers to get vaccinated.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter