ETI Appoints New Group Executive of Operations and Technology

Ecobank parent company, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has appointed Tomisin Fashina as its new Group Executive of Operations and Technology – a position he will now hold in addition to his existing role of Managing Director of eProcess International.

“The rapidly accelerating digital adoption by Africa’s citizenry and businesses, together with the explosion in eCommerce across the continent, is driving transformation throughout the banking and payment sectors,” says Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank.

“Winning across operations and technology is essential for the Ecobank Group’s short, medium and long-term success, and is an integral requirement of our ongoing determination to continue to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. Tomisin is well experienced to ensure this, and his new role provides him with an overarching view of our operations and technology functions.”

Fashina has over 30 years of experience, predominantly in technology management and financial services. Before joining the Ecobank Group, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Steward Bank Harare Zimbabwe.

He has also been Chief Executive Officer for Yookos, a social media company, and has held several positions at Barclays Bank, including General Manager & Head, Transactional Banking Products, and Channels Management and Director, Cash Management & Payments.

Prior to this, at Citigroup South Africa, he held leadership roles in its Global Transaction Services as Division Head & Director, Client Delivery, sub-Saharan Africa; and Division Head, Electronic Banking & Implementation, sub-Saharan Africa.

Fashina has a BSc degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Business Management in Leadership from Capella University, Minnesota, USA.

He succeeds Eddy Ogbogu who has recently retired after serving the Group for 11 years.

