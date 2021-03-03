Kaspersky Updates VPN Solution for Mac’s

Kaspersky has released its VPN Secure Connection to run natively on Macs powered by M1. This comes at a time when the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) has significantly grown due to an increase in remote working.

Understanding the need for privacy when exploring the web, Kaspersky says it is constantly updating its solutions to work smoothly with the most innovative platforms, by developing native support for the newest hardware.

Apple’s powerful M1 system on chip (SoC) delivers improved performance and efficiency to Mac users. And with the VPN Secure Connection, users can enjoy best-in-class speed while transferring data over a secure VPN tunnel, keeping their online activity private, and hiding their IP address and location.

They can connect to more than 2,000 servers across 40 locations in more than 35 countries all over the world including the USA, Germany, Singapore, and many others. The premium version of the VPN also offers the ‘Kill Switch’ feature that automatically shuts down all traffic from a device if the VPN connection is lost.

“Whether connecting to a public wireless network, shopping online or communicating on social media, it is crucially important to keep private information and payment credentials safe,” says Andrey Rubin, Head of Mac Product Development at Kaspersky.

“Taking into account the sophistication of today’s consumers, our developers started the process of adapting Kaspersky products for the new M1 architecture right after WWDC, with the help of the Apple Silicon Developer Transition Kit (DTK). We focused our efforts on making this transition as thorough and fast as possible, so our users could be among the first to access the highest performance, efficiency and power consumption while using Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection.”

The VPN works across both M1- and Intel-powered Macs. It is available as a free or premium version.

Edited by Jenna Delport