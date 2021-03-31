LinkedIn is Testing ‘Social Audio Experience’ to Rival Clubhouse

LinkedIn is testing a ‘social audio experience’, according to TechCrunch. This feature would allow app users to “connect with their community” across its network. Different to Clubhouse or other rivals being built by Facebook and Twitter, LinkedIn believes its audio networking feature will connect with users’ professional identity, “not just a social profile”.

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform,” says LinkedIn Spokesperson, Suzi Owens. “We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community,” she said.

She goes on to reveal that LinkedIn’s priority is to build a trusted community where people feel safe and can be productive. “Our members come to LinkedIn to have respectful and constructive conversations with real people and we’re focused on ensuring they have a safe environment to do just that.”

Clubhouse has become a wildly popular app across the world. The app collects content, communications, and other information that participants provide, including when you sign up for an account, create or share content, and message or communicate with others.

To create and manage an account, a participant may provide personal data, including name, phone number, a photo, an email address, and a username. And the app temporarily records the audio in a room while the room is live.

Also, the data collected about the participants may also be given to third-parties, albeit for temporary use, but as the app has seen from high-profile incidents no one is insured against leaks.

Kaspersky researchers believe that the app can create a false sense of security, privacy, and closeness, in part because of how its registration works (it’s invitation-only at the moment). This creates several risks for the users, which are important to be aware of when using any public space on the Internet.

Alex Stamos, Director of the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) says users should assume all conversations are being recorded. “Clubhouse cannot provide any privacy promises for conversations held anywhere around the world.”

Edited by Jenna Delport