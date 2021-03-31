Cell C Appointed as Preferred Service Provider to South African Government

Cell C has been appointed as one of the preferred service providers to the South African Government for the delivery of mobile communication services. This is for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2026.

The mobile communication services contract is known as RT15-2021 and was previously held exclusively by Vodacom for a five-year period.

“This award marks a significant milestone for Cell C and is testament to our understanding of the needs of government and tailoring innovative solutions that matter to them, with extra value,” says Douglas Craigie Stevenson, CEO of Cell C.

“It reflects the confidence in our brand and the tenacity of the company. I’m extremely proud of the effort our team put into Cell C’s proposal.”

In awarding the tender the National Treasury made mention of Cell C’s commitment to local supplier development and corporate social investment initiatives.

“Leveraging our network strategy as a significant wholesale aggregator and through our roaming agreements with infrastructure providers, Cell C met the minimum 80% network population coverage nationwide as required in the tender,” adds Cell C’s CCO, Simo Mkhize.

“No longer is Cell C’s focus on networks; it is about collaboration, innovative products and services and a better understanding of its customers. This is good for competition.”

National Treasury issued a request for proposals in October 2020. One of its main requirements was that civil servants get completely uncapped mobile Internet access.

The aim of the new ‘transversal’ contract is continued reduction of expenditure on mobile communication services. It would achieve this by, among other things, ensuring there was a set limit of mobile spend per civil servant of a maximum of R500/month.

