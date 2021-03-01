Jumia to Expand Food Delivery Service in Africa

Jumia is set to expand its eCommerce offering to include food delivery.

According to the company’s co-CEO, Sacha Poignonnec, 20% of all transactions across the Jumia platform is already made up of food and this is growing quickly. He also revealed that the service will expand to Egypt following the exit of Uber Eats.

TechCentral writes [Poignonnec’s] comments come “after a year where demand for delivered meals and groceries has exploded worldwide as restrictions to contain the coronavirus kept people indoors”.

And while countries in Africa have taken longer than others around the world to adopt this trend – due to limited access to affordable Internet solutions – Jumia is making waves to expand before other eCommerce goliaths – like Amazon – do.

Jumia and Mondia have joined forces to launch a mobile gaming service – accessible from the JumiaPay App.

In its first phase, the gaming portal is available in five African countries including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya and Ghana with plans to expand the service to Jumia customers in Tunisia and Côte d’Ivoire over the next few months.

Sami Louali, EVP Financial Services at Jumia Group, says, “We have always been at the forefront of providing our consumers with the latest and best products and services. With the launch of this new category on JumiaPay Apps, we are providing our consumers with an exciting digital gaming and entertainment experience. With the help of our partner, Mondia, consumers can enjoy entertainment services through our JumiaPay App in addition to other digital and financial services”.

Subscriptions to Jumia Games gives customers unlimited access to all games with prices starting from $1.8 per month.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter