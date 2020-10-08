Jumia Unveils New Mobile Gaming Service

Jumia and Mondia have joined forces to launch a mobile gaming service – accessible from the JumiaPay App.

In its first phase, the gaming portal is available in five African countries including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya and Ghana with plans to expand the service to Jumia customers in Tunisia and Côte d’Ivoire over the next few months.

“The gaming industry is expected to grow at a CGAR of 12% until 2025 and with more than 200 million Africans who are below the age of 35, the continent has tremendous potential in the mobile gaming segment,” says Amadeo Rahmann, CEO of Mondia.

Sami Louali, EVP Financial Services at Jumia Group, says, “We have always been at the forefront of providing our consumers with the latest and best products and services. With the launch of this new category on JumiaPay Apps, we are providing our consumers with an exciting digital gaming and entertainment experience. With the help of our partner, Mondia, consumers can enjoy entertainment services through our JumiaPay App in addition to other digital and financial services”.





Subscriptions to Jumia Games gives customers unlimited access to all games with prices starting from $1.8 per month.

