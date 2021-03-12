Facebook Launches a Paid Events Tool for South African Content Creators

Facebook has launched a Paid Online Events tool that will allow content creators in South Africa to earn extra money.

Paid Online Events is available in 20 countries and is expanding to 24 additional countries in the coming weeks, with South Africa being the first country in Africa where the tool is launching.

“Since launching Paid Online Events in August 2020, it has grown tremendously, providing creators and businesses with another valuable way to earn money on Facebook,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Head of Strategic Media Partnerships for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Many conference organisers, musicians, trainers, theatre producers, creators and businesses are losing revenue during the pandemic due to social distancing measures. Paid online events will help them to reconnect with their fans, monetize and reach larger audiences all around the world.”

With Paid Online Events, your audience can watch your paid event through the Facebook event page on their phone, tablet or computer, or through the Facebook TV app. Paid Online Events work with the live video method that works best for your needs, whether that’s Facebook Live or a third-party site.

Each option allows you to live-stream your event, while providing different benefits. If you use Facebook Live, only people who have purchased access through your event page will be able to attend, unless you extend an invitation for free access. They will also be able to re-watch the event after it ends.

If you use a third-party site to host your paid online event, people who miss the event won’t be able to re-watch after the event has ended. No matter which option you choose, Paid Online Events is expected to help you replace lost revenue from cancelled in-person events and reach new larger audiences online.

