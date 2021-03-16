Cell C Introduces New All-in-One Data Bundles

Cell C is set to bring back the Double Data deal for customers purchasing any All-in-One bundle, replacing the social data promotion that allocated free Facebook data. Essentially, users will get double anytime data to use on any platform when buying an All-In-One bundle.

The bonus data offerings and price structures are as follows:

Description All-In-One 5GB (10.5GB) All-In-One 10GB (21GB) All-In-One 20GB (42GB) Bundle Fee (Incl VAT) R359,00 R669,00 R1 249,00 Validity(days) 30 30 30 Data 5GB 10GB 20GB Bonus Anytime Data 5GB Free 10GB free 20GB Free Social Data 500MB 1GB 2GB On-net minutes Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited On-net minutes FUP 1000 1000 1000 Any-net minutes 90 120 350

Cell C has also introduced two new 6-month data bundles: 100GB and 200GB. These will be joining the popular 50GB bundle to create a suite of value-for-money prepaid broadband data products and will include promotional Nite Data.

Bundle Anytime Data Nite Data Validity Price 100GB 100GB 100GB 180days R899,00 200GB 200GB 200GB 180days R1 699,00

“These new and improved bundles offer customers the choice and flexibility, catering for their need to call, connect and share with friends and family at an affordable price,” says Simo Mkhize, CCO at Cell C.

He adds, “The All-In-One Bundle suite and the 6 months 100GB and 200GB data bundles, are some of the ways that Cell C through its new operating model, as the largest aggregator of wholesale traffic we are delivering value-based data and voice products and services. We want all our customers to have the power to change their world by enabling them to enjoy the convenience of a single bundle offer for data and voice and best value larger broadband bundles with long validity.”

