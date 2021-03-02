Apple Expected to Unveil a Foldable iPhone

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo believes the tech company could launch its first foldable iPhone by 2023, but only if it can “solve the foldable mobile device’s key technology”.

The iPhone is expected to be between 7.5-8-inches when unfolded, making it larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to 9to5Mac, a foldable form factor will be “the most radical change to the iPhone since the introduction of the iPhone X — when the company redesigned the entire phone with an edge-to-edge display without a Home button”.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser believes “the foldable iPhone could cost less than rival offerings from the competition”.

Apple says iPhone 12’s may Interfere with Medical Devices

Apple has revealed that the magnets in its iPhone 12 devices could interfere with medical devices.

In a blog post, the tech giant says that “[iPhones] contain magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. All MagSafe accessories (each sold separately) also contain magnets—and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices.”

Apple goes on to reveal that devices, like implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.

“To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”

The company urges users to consult their physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to their medical device or whether they need to maintain a safe distance of separation between their device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories.

Edited by Jenna Delport