How to Go Live with 3 People on Instagram

Instagram has introduced Live Rooms, a new feature that gives users the ability to go live with up to three people.

“Previously, you could go live with only one other person in a stream, but we’re now letting you “double-up” on your live broadcast,” says the social platform in a statement.

Facebook-owned Instagram hopes that Live Room’s will open up more creative opportunities for users – for instance, start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials, or just hang out.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money.

“With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.”

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will allow users to review and restore deleted content – including photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories.

Thanks to the ‘Recently Deleted’ feature, content that is removed from a users account will be moved to the Recently Deleted folder and automatically deleted after 30 days. Deleted stories that are not archived will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours.

How to Restore Deleted Photos and Videos:

Within the 30 day period, users can access deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there users can either choose to restore or permanently delete it.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter