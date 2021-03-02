Citrix Acquires SaaS Work Management Solutions Company, Wrike

Citrix has officially completed its acquisition of Wrike – a SaaS collaborative work management solutions company – for approximately $2.25 billion.

Through the acquisition, Citrix is expected to deliver a comprehensive cloud-based work platform where employees and teams can securely access, collaborate and execute all work types in the “most efficient and effective way possible”.

Delivering the Future of Work

“For more than three decades, Citrix has been a leader in providing digital workspace infrastructure that empowers IT organizations to securely deliver the apps, content and business services employees need to do their jobs,” says David Henshall, President and CEO of Citrix.

“With the addition of Wrike’s collaborative work management capabilities, which leading companies like Walmart, Fitbit, Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Chosen Foods, and many others rely on to foster more efficient and collaborative work execution, we can take things to the next level and enable people, teams, and organizations to perform at their best.”

Transforming the Employee Experience

Digitisation and the adoption of flexible and hybrid work models continue to accelerate. But complex and distributed work environments are cluttered with a heterogeneous array of applications, communication channels and devices that disrupt employees and get in the way of efficient and meaningful work.

“The need to provide a secure and simplified work experience for employees has never been more critical,” says Mark Bowker, senior analyst for Enterprise Strategy Group. “To keep employees engaged and productive in today’s hybrid work environment, companies need to not only provide secure and reliable access to the resources they need to do their jobs but tools that enable them to work more efficiently and effectively across work channels, devices and locations.”

Edited by Jenna Delport