Paratus Zambia Introduces New Unlimited Internet Deals for Businesses

Paratus Zambia has introduced a new range of Infinity business deals. The telco says that these packages have been designed to give business customers access to more affordable and unlimited connectivity in Zambia, a market where a quality affordable internet connection is difficult to obtain.

“We have created these Paratus Infinity packages because we fully understand how important it is for businesses to have access to quality unlimited connectivity,” says Paratus Zambia Country Manager, Marius van Vuuren. “We do not cap or shape our connectivity solutions because we know that our customers need to be always online to do their business.”

The Infinity packages give customers access to uncapped and unthrottled data without dips in service quality or speeds due to Fair Usage Policies that other service providers have in place.

“With the Infinity packages, our customers can now enjoy access to unlimited data without worrying about using up their quota or about their data expiring,” adds van Vuuren.

Here’s a closer look at the new Infinity Packages:

Infinity Work Packages

3Mbps 5Mbps Unlimited Usage Unlimited Usage Unlimited Dedicated Internet Unlimited Dedicated Internet 2 Basic Office 365 Accounts 2 Basic Office 365 Accounts Domain Hosting Domain Hosting Web Hosting (1GB)

Infinity Business Packages

5Mbps 10Mbps 15Mbps Unlimited Usage Unlimited Usage Unlimited Usage 5Mbps Uncapped Data 10Mbps Uncapped Data 15Mbps Uncapped Data 5 Basic Office 365 Accounts 10 Basic Office 365 Accounts 10 Basic Office 365 Accounts Domain Hosting Domain Hosting Domain Hosting Shared Firewall Web Hosting (1GB) Web Hosting (1GB) Shared Firewall Dedicated Next-gen Firewall Secure VPN Access

