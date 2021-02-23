UberGo Launches in South Africa

Uber has launched its low-cost ride-hailing service UberGo in South Africa.

“Due to the successful launch of UberGo in Port Elizabeth in 2017, we have decided to change the name of UberNam to UberGo, in order to follow the global Uber standard and to easily expand this option across South Africa,” reads a statement from the company.

“We also understand that the name led to some confusion regarding a ride-sharing product, which we do not have in South Africa. Therefore, when you open your Uber app, you will see UberGo. This product is in addition to the current suite of products such as UberX and UberBlack.”

UberGo comes with smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, with fares priced more affordably than before. Riders and drivers can expect the same door-to-door safety features such as an in-app emergency button, Injury Protection, 24/7 support, including driver background checks and screenings.

To continue riding with UberGo, simply open the Uber app and request UberGo.

Uber Launches Medication Delivery Service

Uber South Africa and Medicare have partnered to launch an over-the-counter medication delivery service.

“We strongly believe in reinventing pharmacy, and thanks to this partnership with Uber Eats this is made possible,” says Tim Knapp, CEO of Medicare.

“Getting the medication South Africans need, when they need it, without the risk of leaving their home is just the beginning as we continue to explore how best we can bring access, convenience and reliability in our everyday needs.”

According to Uber, the medication available will include both schedule 1 and 2 medicine. And consumers will be required to present their IDs on collection.

