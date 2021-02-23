Spotify Expands to 80 New Markets, Including Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania

Spotify is set to expand its streaming subscription service to 80+ new markets across the globe – this move represents Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date. Founder and CEO, Daniel Ek revealed that the platform would now be available to more than a billion people in over 36 languages.

Spotify says that it plans to work with local creators and partners to expand its music offerings to meet the unique needs of each market. It will also introduce the following offerings in each region:

Plans : Free and Premium plans will be available across all the markets.

: Free and Premium plans will be available across all the markets. User Experience : Listeners will be able to select and search from Spotify’s worldwide catalogue when using the product, providing a personalized experience from day one.

: Listeners will be able to select and search from Spotify’s worldwide catalogue when using the product, providing a personalized experience from day one. Music Catalogue : At launch, Spotify will offer its full global catalogue in these new markets. The company will continuously work with local rights holders and partners to expand its catalogue to include more local offerings.

: At launch, Spotify will offer its full global catalogue in these new markets. The company will continuously work with local rights holders and partners to expand its catalogue to include more local offerings. Podcasts : In the majority of these markets, Spotify will launch with its full podcast catalogue.

: In the majority of these markets, Spotify will launch with its full podcast catalogue. Platforms: Upon launch, the Spotify experience will be available on Mobile and Desktop Web Player.

New markets include:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Edited by Jenna Delport