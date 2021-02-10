Starlink Internet Service Available for Pre-Order in South Africa

Satellite internet service, Starlink is now available for pre-order in South Africa. The SpaceX subsidiary is offering a limited number of subscribers the chance to experience its high-speed, low-latency broadband beta service – said to be suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable.

Starlink uses satellites that are over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, resulting in lower latency (the time it takes to send data from one point to the next) and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite internet.

According to the company, during the beta phase, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically.”

To sign up, South Africans need to visit the website, enter their personal details and pay a deposit of $99 via debit or credit card. Once signed up, users will receive a Starlink Kit with everything they need to get online including a Starlink Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod.

The service is only available to a limited number of South African users per coverage area. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Edited by Jenna Delport