Solarise Africa Expands Footprint to Rwanda, Zambia and Uganda

Solarise Africa is set to expand to three new countries in Africa after signing a partnership agreement with Centennial Generating Co.

This partnership will see the Pan-African energy leasing company add seven projects in Rwanda, spread across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and agriculture sectors, two additional projects in Zambia and one upcoming project in Uganda, to the Solarise Africa portfolio.

The Solarise team is a customer-centric, responsive and predictable partner, which aligns with our company’s approach to working with customers”, says David John Frenkil, Founder and MD of Centennial.

“By partnering with Solarise, we are offering both battery energy storage and solar projects to commercial and industrial facilities. These projects are fully financed with turnkey engineering and asset management services. Centennial’s projects are designed to improve our customers’ profitability, stabilize their power supply and support their commitments to achieving sustainability goals.”

He adds that an example is a portfolio of HIV testing and treatment facilities that uses energy-intensive freezers required for storing vaccines. By using solar and battery energy storage, the customer has reduced power costs while also ensuring the operation of the cold storage for vaccines which support the treatment of over 2,200 at-risk patients every month.

“Our solutions allow business customers to bridge the financing hurdle and reduce dependability on an unstable power grid. This greatly improves uptime and productivity,” says Patrik Huber, Co-Founder and MD for East Africa at Solarise Africa.

“One of our new projects power one of the largest commercial buildings in Rwanda. Sustainable energy provides reliable electricity that reduced its power costs by over 50%. That is the kind of impact solar can have and we are proud to help make it happen.”

