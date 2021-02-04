Remitano makes Money Transfer between South Africa and other Countries Easier and Faster with the New “Cash-out” Feature

Due to the ever-increasing volume of money transfers across the globe, Remitano, a global escrow-marketplace, has just launched a smart, free, and safe approach for international money transfers. This system will allow South Africans to send and receive Rands (ZAR) from other countries without incurring the high fees charged by most traditional banks and the regular payment platforms.

Use the “Cash-out quickly” feature without KYC

In its effort to make this amazing system available to everyone, users are not required to go through the hassle of completing their KYC before having access to the cash-out feature. A new user can simply create a Remitano account and immediately send money from South Africa to anywhere in the globe within seconds. The user will simply transfer the funds from their Remitano wallet to the recipient’s Remitano wallet which they can then withdraw to any bank of their choice.

With the “cash-out quickly” feature, users can now transfer money to their families and friends across different countries multiple times faster and cheaper than traditional banks and other payment platforms.

As you can see in the above table, Remitano fees are minimal and always transparent, unlike some other Remittance providers with additional charges upon usage. Remitano is a peer-to-peer crypto exchange that continuously seeks to use blockchain technology to improve international money transfers, therefore, creating seamless fiat transfers across borders.

How to use the “Cash-out Internationally” feature

This feature simply helps users convert from the Rand (ZAR) to another currency, for instance, ZAR to NGN, and then send the money to their friends and family in another country without the sender or the receiver going to the bank.

To use this feature, find out the exact step by step process to transfer money from South Africa to another country fast and with low transaction fees.

Why Choose Remitano Exchange over Other Remittance platforms?

Besides the growing inflation on currencies around the globe, the lack of proper banking access and remittance platforms in some third-world countries seem to be one reason why citizens of these countries are turning to cryptocurrency. The absence of proper banking facilities makes it harder for citizens to open bank accounts and make swift international payments.

By proactively implementing this payment feature on Remitano, we are able to provide users with these benefits –

Lower Transactions Fees and Reduced duration

Remitano newly launched “cash-out Internationally” feature helps to overcome the disadvantages of traditional international money transfers, such as expensive transaction fees, complicated transfer procedures, and long transaction time.

Instant Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposit or withdraw funds with ease, and take advantage of instant internal transactions across all cryptocurrencies using instant trading tools. This feature is particularly relevant right now, given that uneven income earners in some parts of the world are having a hard time getting paid via their bank accounts and meeting their remittance needs. Unlike other platforms, a deposit or withdrawal reversal on Remitano happens only when a scheduled bank transfer is cancelled for insufficient funds or various other reasons.

3. Extremely User-friendly Interface

Experience an easy-to-use website and app interface that provides a quality experience. From fiat wallets to deposit and withdrawal tools, you can find what you need within the blink of an eye.

