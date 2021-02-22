Smile Telecoms Announces Changes to its Leadership

Smile Telecoms has made significant changes to the leadership of its board and management. The Pan-African telecoms Group revealed the retirement of Irene Charnley and Mohammed Wajih Sharbatly, co-founders of Smile, from the board.

“Today we say farewell to our Founder and Deputy Chairman, Irene Charnley. We wish her all success in her new endeavours,” says Ibrahim Sharbatly, Chairman of the Group. “We also want to say farewell to our Co-Founder and Co-Chairman Mohammad Wajih H. Sharbatly.”

Smile also appointed Osman Sultan as Vice Chairman of the Group. Sultan has been actively involved with Smile as the Chairman of the Restructuring and Transformation Committee of the Group since July 2020.

Albert Momdjian has been appointed as Board Member of the Group and Chairman of the Group’s Audit Committee. He is a former corporate and investment banker with 27 years of corporate Investment banking and restructuring experience primarily in Media and Telecoms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Smile has appointed Caroline Chang as a member of the Group’s Audit Committee. Chang is an experienced board member and former EMEA General Counsel of Farallon, the leading US hedge fund that has been active in Africa and Emerging Markets.

“While we understand the desire of our Founders to retire after a challenging journey, we have been preparing over the past months for the future. We want to ensure that we bring the best competencies on board to enable the Group to face the various challenges and transformations that the Telecoms sector faces and take advantage of the opportunities ahead. Africa is the fastest-growing continent globally, and data is the new future in the world we live in,” concludes Sharbatly.

