Huawei Mobile Services Expands Ad Exchange Across Africa

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is set to expand its advertising business across the MEA (Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan) region. Huawei Ads is a supply-side and demand-side, real-time advertising marketplace where media companies transact ad impressions with accountability.

These ads reach users of Huawei devices, third-party apps, and Huawei apps such as AppGallery, Browser, Assistant, Music, Video, Themes, and Petal Search. This is expected to give publishers and advertisers exclusive access to a larger market share.

The tool also enables publishers to achieve higher fill-rates and eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions), with the potential to increase revenue through yield management based on their ad stack strategy.

“Advertisers are focused on how to better promote their own brands by harnessing the potential of programmatic technology, which enables them to be more visible as they target their preferred audiences and customers more effectively,” says Adam Xiao, MD of HMS.

“The publisher’s goal is to increase revenue by having a tool that can maximize yield through robust bidding mechanisms, ultimately allowing for better monetization of their inventory and higher returns on advertising spend (ROAS).”

“Our clients across both domains are looking for a one-stop-shop tool to support them in achieving their strategic goals and, at HMS, we are doing just that. We have built our own ad exchange to facilitate both sides, powered by continuous innovation and tech capabilities in AI [Artificial Intelligence] and ML [Machine Learning].”

Edited by Jenna Delport