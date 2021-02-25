Rain Suffers Private Data Breach

Rain has confirmed that hit by a security breach. The South African telco revealed in an email to subscribers that its security team discovered unauthorised access to the group’s invoice storage system.

According to BusinessTech, the vulnerability has been “identified and remedied”. However, some historical invoices “may have been accessed”, with the information limited to customers name and postal addresses.

“Firstly, we want to assure you that your sensitive information is secure, and no action is required from you at all. We can confirm that there has been no unauthorised access to any systems that store information such as login details, ID numbers, banking or card details. This information was never at risk,” says the company.

“We would like to assure you that our rigorous security measures were successful in ensuring that further sensitive information remains secure and private. Cybercrime is a criminal offence and rain is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.”

Rain Introduces ‘My Rain’ Mobile App

Rain South Africa has introduced ‘My Rain’, its new mobile app which is expected to allow customers to manage their accounts and data usage directly from their smartphones.

Rain lists the following app features on the Google Play Store page:

Manage your account – Users can update their personal details and payment method, and view their current and past invoices.

Billing info – Users can see how much they’re going to be billed for the month. No nasty surprises.

Daily usage – Users can see how much they’ve been using for every day of the past month.

Complete control – Users are always in control. Upgrade, switch plans, or even cancel at any time.

Contact support – Users can get support directly through my rain. Log a network, billing, RICA or onboarding query with us and because we already have their details, we’ll be able to help users as fast as possible.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery, iOS users can expect to find it on the App Store soon.

Edited by Jenna Delport