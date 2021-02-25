Lenovo Unveils the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

Lenovo has introduced the latest additions to its ovo including completely redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga. The devices come with 16:10 aspect ratio displays and updated T and L series.

The new ThinkPad laptops offer customer the choice to select the most appropriate configuration for their needs. Select models are available in black or storm grey with options including 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga maximize performance and portability. Whether home-based or negotiating hybrid working, the lightweight laptops, featuring new 16:10 aspect ratio displays, can offer always-on always-connected technology to stay on top of daily workloads.

ThinkPad X series portfolio include ThinkPad X13 i and X13 Yoga powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, and ThinkPad X13 powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga Key Features:

· Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors

· Up to 13.3” WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio with Low Blue Light technology.

· Intel Iris Xe graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models

· Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on ThinkPad X13 i, Intel Wi-Fi 6 on X13 and X13 Yoga

· Optional 5G sub-6 or 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad X13 i and X13; up to 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on X13 Yoga

· Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on X13 models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on X13 Yoga

· Dolby Audio Speaker System, with user-facing speakers on X13

· ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader integrated into power button and Human Presence Detection on Intel models

Edited by Jenna Delport