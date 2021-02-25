Sony Launches FX3 Full-Frame Camera

Sony has unveiled the FX3 (model ILME-FX3) full-frame camera. The device combines digital cinema technology with imaging features from Alpha mirrorless cameras to create the ultimate cinematic look.

“The FX3 was designed to turn creative vision into reality,” says Ryo Ochi, GM of Digital Imaging Division at Sony. “It allows creators to bring their visual expression into the world of cinema through immersive content. We will continue to support the world’s creators through Sony’s Cinema Line Series.”

As the latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line, the FX3 delivers a cinematic look and professional operability and reliability all in one device. The new model provides outstanding image quality and usability for small scale and one-person shooting.

Key Specifications:

10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R™ sensor and BIONZ XR™ image processing engine

Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable to 409,600 for very low light conditions and 15+ stops of dynamic range

S-Cinetone™ look profile which is inspired by the digital cinema camera VENICE’s colour science, also used in FX9 and FX6 Cinema Line cameras, and records up to 4K 120p

Compact and lightweight body design with high operability for hand-held shooting, gimbal and drone-mounted work

Multi-thread (1/4-20 UNC) body makes it easy to mount accessories

Detachable XLR handle unit with two of XLR/TRS audio input

“Active Mode” image stabilisation supports handheld movie shooting

Fast Hybrid Auto Focus, Touch Tracking (real-time tracking) and Real-time Eye AF, also used in other Alpha™ cameras

Uninterrupted 4K 60p recording (Continued) by Effective heat dissipation and built-in cooling fan

Edited by Jenna Delport