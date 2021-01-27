WhatsApp has introduced a verified account on its Status service. So far the update was used to notify users of the new account while also reminding them of its commitment to privacy.

“WhatsApp is now on Status!” it reads. “We’ll let you about new features and updates here.”

“One thing that isn’t new is our commitment to your privacy.”

In the next window, the messaging platform says “WhatsApp can’t read or listen to your personal conversations as they’re end-to-end encrypted”.

Here’s a closer look at the Status:

WhatsApp is Behind the “Largest Digital Migration in History”, says Telegram Founder

Facebook’s recent attempt to update WhatsApp’s privacy policy has left many users concerned and searching for a more ‘secure’ messaging platform, like Telegram.

This move has sparked what Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, says is “the largest digital migration in human history” after the platform saw a massive increase in active users.

In a recent statement, Durov revealed that a number of political leaders and numerous public organizations, rely on Telegram to combat misinformation and spread awareness about important issues in their societies.

He goes on to say that “unlike other networks, Telegram doesn’t use nontransparent algorithms to decide whether a subscriber will see content they subscribed to or not. As a result, Telegram channels are the only direct way for opinion leaders to reliably connect with their audiences.”

“By removing the manipulative algorithms that have become synonymous with 2010s technology platforms, Telegram channels restore transparency and integrity to public “one-to-many” communication.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter