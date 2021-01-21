Showmax Partners with MTN Nigeria to Launch Mobile Data Deal

Showmax and MTN Nigeria have teamed up to launch a special data deal for mobile subscribers. The deal that includes the monthly subscription and 2.5GB data – enough to stream 25 hours’ worth of movies, sports, series, kids’ shows and more.

A Showmax Mobile subscription gives access to the full Showmax catalogue on a data-enabled mobile device and is available for N1250, including MTN data. Sports fans can get Showmax Pro Mobile and MTN data for N2100.

Showmax Pro features all Premier League, Serie A and La Liga matches plus a wide range of live sport from SuperSport including pro boxing, international marathons and IAAF athletics on top of the full Showmax entertainment catalogue.

“Keeping up with our digitally savvy, always-on-the-go customers is an exciting challenge that is made easier with partners like Showmax,” says Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao. “This alliance could not have come at a better time.”

Showmax also includes Nigerian series and movies express from Africa Magic, like telenovelas Riona and Enakhe and new seasons of Date My Family, Unmarried and My Siblings and I.

“Mobile streaming is an important consideration throughout Africa,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group, “which is why Showmax offers mobile-only versions of Showmax subscriptions. We’re proud to have an extensive collection of the continent’s most-loved original African content to share with MTN’s customers and to introduce them to the world of streaming on Showmax.”

The deal is available from January 2021 to 31 March 2021.

Edited by Jenna Delport