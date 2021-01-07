Infinidat Appoints New CEO and CFO

Infinidat has announced the appointment of Phil Bullinger as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He will be joining the Infinidat executive team following a 30-year career in enterprise storage, most recently as the Senior VP and GM of the Data Center Business Unit for Western Digital.

Bullinger is expected to lead Infinidat through the next phase of its growth, building on the strength of the company’s highly regarded solutions and customer relationships and expanding go-to-market capabilities and scale.

“Phil is a proven leader with over three decades of experience building and operating world-class organizations in the data storage industry,” says Scott Gilbertson, member of the Infinidat Board of Directors.

“Enterprises are facing growing pressure to source faster, larger, more efficient, and more secure storage solutions under constrained budgets. Phil’s breadth of experience overseeing product development, strategy, and operations will enable him to lead Infinidat as it delivers the innovative and agile storage technologies its customers require for sustained competitive advantage.”





The company also announced that Alon Rozenshein will be joining Infinidat as its new Chief Financial Officer. Rozenshein will join Infinidat in January 2021 and brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, mainly with technology growth businesses. Most recently, he was the CFO and COO of Clarizen, a leading provider of collaborative work management solutions.

“Both Phil and Alon bring with them a significant track record of professional excellence,” says Boaz Chalamish, Chairman of Infinidat’s Board. “As we focus on executing the company’s strategy, we can rest assured that the new leadership will continue to carry on our cohesive, globally-facing approach to the market – while working closely with the Israeli-based engineering and product operations teams”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter