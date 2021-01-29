Telegram has launched a new feature that allows users to import their WhatsApp individual and group chat history – including videos and documents – to Telegram.

How to move your chats to Telegram on iOS

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

WhatsApp for iOS also lets you export chats directly from the chat list. Swipe left on a chat, then choose ‘…’ > Export Chat.

How to move your chats to Telegram on Android

On Android, open a WhatsApp chat, tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Messages will be imported into the current day but will also include their original timestamps.

WhatsApp is Behind the “Largest Digital Migration in History”, says Telegram Founder

Facebook’s recent attempt to update WhatsApp’s privacy policy has left many users concerned and searching for a more ‘secure’ messaging platform, like Telegram.

This move has sparked what Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, says is “the largest digital migration in human history” after the platform saw a massive increase in active users.

In a recent statement, Durov revealed that a number of political leaders and numerous public organizations, rely on Telegram to combat misinformation and spread awareness about important issues in their societies.

He goes on to say that “unlike other networks, Telegram doesn’t use nontransparent algorithms to decide whether a subscriber will see content they subscribed to or not. As a result, Telegram channels are the only direct way for opinion leaders to reliably connect with their audiences.”

“By removing the manipulative algorithms that have become synonymous with 2010s technology platforms, Telegram channels restore transparency and integrity to public “one-to-many” communication.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter