Nutanix Appoints New Regional Sales Director Sub-Saharan Africa

Nutanix has appointed Rowen Grierson as regional sales director for Sub-Saharan Africa. Grierson succeeds Paul Ruinaard who has left to pursue personal interests.

A seasoned professional, Grierson was formerly the regional sales director for the West, East and Central Africa regions, and with his new appointment will now add the Southern Africa territory to what is a growing market for the company.

Prior to joining Nutanix he served a tenure in the leadership of Fortinet and was amongst others the territory manager for F5 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, he has a proven track record in business and strategy development, sales execution, and customer experience.

“I am very excited to announce this appointment in such a strategic region for our company. Rowen is an invaluable member of our team in Africa and his passion for customer and partner success combined with his integrity and his knowledge and experience of the customers and partners throughout the region will be a huge asset for us,” says Dom Poloniecki, VP Sales at Nutanix, Western Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I look forward to working with Rowen and his team as we continue to drive Nutanix’s unique multi and hybrid cloud offerings to a market hungry for innovation. Further, we wish Paul well in his new endeavours and thank him for the significant contribution he has made in building out the Nutanix business in Africa over the last 7 years.”

