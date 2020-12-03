Vodacom South Africa Announces Apple iPhone 12 Launch Date

Vodacom South Africa has confirmed that the Apple iPhone 12 range will be available on 18 December 2020. The telo also revealed that it will accept pre-orders from the 11th.

“With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 family models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone,” reads a statement from Vodacom.

The full range of Apple devices includes:





iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

At first glance, the iPhone 12 looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 4 and 5 thanks to its flat, sharp edges. The device, which sits at 6.1 inches, comes with a “Ceramic Shield” glass cover and sports two rear cameras (both support night mode).

Apple iPhone 12 mini The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch screen and otherwise similar specs to the flagship iPhone 12.