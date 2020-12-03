Vodacom South Africa Announces Apple iPhone 12 Launch Date

Vodacom South Africa has confirmed that the Apple iPhone 12 range will be available on 18 December 2020. The telo also revealed that it will accept pre-orders from the 11th.
“With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 family models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone,” reads a statement from Vodacom.
The full range of Apple devices includes:
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
The iPhone 12 Pro is also a 6.1-inch device which sports a triple camera array with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. It will be available for $999.
The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for $1,099.
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter