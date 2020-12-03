Vodacom South Africa Announces Apple iPhone 12 Launch Date

By
Jenna Delport
-
127

Vodacom South Africa has confirmed that the Apple iPhone 12 range will be available on 18 December 2020. The telo also revealed that it will accept pre-orders from the 11th.

“With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 family models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone,” reads a statement from Vodacom.

The full range of Apple devices includes:


  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12
At first glance, the iPhone 12 looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 4 and 5 thanks to its flat, sharp edges. The device, which sits at 6.1 inches, comes with a “Ceramic Shield” glass cover and sports two rear cameras (both support night mode).
Apple iPhone 12 mini
The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch screen and otherwise similar specs to the flagship iPhone 12.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro is also a 6.1-inch device which sports a triple camera array with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto, and ultrawide camera lenses. It will be available for $999.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max houses the biggest screen on any iPhone at 6.7 inches. It also has a triple camera array on the back which offers 5X optical zoom range, a LIDAR sensor for improved AR apps and faster autofocus. It will be available for $1,099.

