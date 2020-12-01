TMCEL Joins Forces with Ericsson to Expand its Network in Mozambique

TMCEL has partnered with Ericsson in a five-year deal which aims to expand and modernize its network and digital services ecosystem in Mozambique.

This collaboration will see the telco adopt Ericsson’s Business Support Systems (BSS) and Mobile Money software innovations, features and services. As a result of the agreement, TMCEL can deliver an improved customer experience to its mobile subscribers.

The BSS solution will facilitate TMCEL’s shift to customer-centric business operations and digital engagement. Additionally, Ericsson’s Dynamic Activation (EDA) will address all of TMCEL’s service activation needs with a single, flexible platform. The deal also includes the deployment of Ericsson’s Mobile Money solution.

The operator’s aim is to encourage the everyday usage of mobile money by unlocking access to a diverse payments ecosystem. Ericsson’s Wallet solution will power the project, being tailored to provide a new channel enabling financial inclusion, offering easy-to-use and secure next-generation mobile financial services, and including those who do not have access to traditional banking services.





“Through this partnership, we look forward to working with Ericsson to further enhance our value proposition and expand our ecosystem,” says Mahomed Rafique Jusob Mahomed, Chairman of the Board at TMCEL. “Ericsson’s global experience and innovative solutions will allow us to meet the personalized and rapidly changing requirements of the digital marketplace in Mozambique.”

Todd Ashton, VP and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa, says, “TMCEL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhanced customer experiences is proof of TMCEL’s efforts to offer benefits to Mozambique especially in the area of digital wallets.”

“We will continue to be TMCEL’s trusted day-to-day business partner and reinforce its mission to remain at the forefront of ICT in Mozambique with our proven capabilities in BSS and Mobile Money software and systems integration. This project is a key aspect of the economic development of the nation and will also be a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter