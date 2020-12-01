MTN Introduces eSIM Support for Apple and Samsung Devices

MTN has introduced its newly improved eSIM solution – capable of supporting a number of Apple and Samsung devices.

“The digital journey of MTN customers takes another leap forward with the addition of embedded SIM (eSIM) connections on selected smartphones this month and the inclusion of eSIM connections for selected Apple smartwatches from 15 December 2020,” reads a statement from MTN.

According to MyBroadband, this product is a “market-first in South Africa, as it allows people to store multiple profiles on a single device, effectively having two or more numbers, and switch between them at ease”.

Here is a list of all compatible devices:





iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2

iPad 7

iPad 8

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

“This is ideal for anyone who may require an additional number for travel or business. You can store multiple contract profiles on a single device, switching between them with ease to manage your lifestyle,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN.

“The eSIM is not only built into smartphones, but also wearable devices at the point of manufacture. Customers are then able to sync their wearables to other mobile devices, sharing the same number and contract value, whereby they can send and receive messages, notifications and calls on their eSim wearable even when their mobile device isn’t within range”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter