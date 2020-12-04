MTN South Africa Launches 5G-Enabled iPhone 12

MTN will be launching the 5G-enabled version of the Apple iPhone 12 in South Africa – making it the only network authorised to enable 5G on the new iPhone 12, from December 2020, into early 2021.

“MTN is honoured to be the only mobile network in SA enabled to support 5G on the Apple iPhone 12”, says Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology & Information Officer at MTN South Africa. “We are also proud to announce the deployment of 5G at selected MTN stores in our 5G-enabled coverage areas.”

MTN’s 5G strategy has been years in the making and the Apple tests confirm that MTN’s approach of building a strong foundation to grow and support its 5G ecosystem has been time well-spent.

“We are now seeing the results of this investment and we are proud to be able to keep delivering exceptional and high-quality experiences for our customers,” says Chiarelli.





MTN delivers 5G connectivity on four different spectral bands across more than 100 sites around the country, with access to this new generation technology unlocking the full capabilities of next-generation services, like the latest iPhones, but also virtual and augmented reality, ultra-high-definition video streaming, artificial intelligence, robotics, automated cars, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

MTN will offer the full iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, a Ceramic Shield front cover, and the Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

The iPhone 12 devices will be available from MTN on 18 December 2020 and customers will be able to pre-order from 11 December 2020.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter