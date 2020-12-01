EIDO Healthcare to Exhibit at HISA 2020

For nearly 20 years, EIDO Healthcare has been providing resources and support to enrich doctor-patient communication and help health professionals reduce the risk of litigation.

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2020

Technology is transforming industries on a global scale, with the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an interesting opportunity for medical practitioners and policy-makers to test new ways in which technology — like Telemedicine, AI, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing and Mobility — can facilitate sustainable healthcare systems of the future.

HISA 2020 will bring together the who’s who of Africa’s healthcare and technology communities for two days of networking, lively intellectual exchange and exploration into what will shape the future of healthcare.

Key Topics at HISA 2020 include:

Building Resilient Health Systems in a COVID-19

Impact of the Pandemic on Digital Health Disruption

Identity and Access Management for Healthcare

COVID-19 and Technologies for Patient Engagement

Analytics in Healthcare – How Can We Start the Process?

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr Vuma Magapa, Director e-Health at the Department of Health, KZN

Eldrid Jordaan, CEO of GovChat

Greg Horne, Global Principal of Healthcare at SaS Institute

Daniel Marfo, GM of Zipline International

Paul Cox, Managing Director of Essential Med

Maria Carpenter, Head of Digital Channels at Discovery

Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO of Higher Health SA

Boitumelo Sementle Makokotlela, CEO of SAHPRA (South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority)

Teshlin Akaloo, MD of Innovative Healthcare Solutions at Netcare

Loic Potjes, MD of Disruptive Leap

How to participate:

For more information on this event visit: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/

