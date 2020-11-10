Xbox Series S and X Delays to be Expected in South Africa

ANNOUNCEMENT:
Due to some unforeseen logistical challenges, some stores in South Africa may receive their stock of the Series X | S on day of launch or possibly a day late.
Full statement on our Facebook page. https://t.co/3YtwKEOC3E pic.twitter.com/pkyBs7R7DP
— Prima Interactive (@PrimaInteracti1) November 9, 2020
The latest Xbox is quite literally the boxiest yet – it comes in a clean, rectangular build that can be placed vertically or horizontally. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the quietest and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay.”
Microsoft says the Xbox Series X is “Powered by custom-designed processor leveraging the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture from our partners at AMD, delivering hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a new level of performance never before seen in a console”.
TechWeez reports that the console “will feature a custom AMD Zen 2 processor that is claimed to be 4 times powerful than the custom AMD processor on the Xbox One X. It also supports 8K resolutions, ray tracing, up to 120fps gameplay and that sweet but fast GDDR6 memory”.
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter