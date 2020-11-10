Jawwy TV Mobile App Now Available in Egypt

Intigral, Telecom Egypt (WE) and TPAY Mobile have partnered to launch the Jawwy TV app in Egypt. The mobile app is expected to offer a new digital entertainment platform for viewers. A 30-day free trial of Jawwy TV will be available exclusively to WE subscribers from the date of subscription.

The Jawwy TV app encompasses both linear TV and subscription video on demand (SVOD) offerings, presenting viewers with countless content titles across multiple genres – it also includes over 50 free-to-air and encrypted channels.

The app is also packed with features that enhance user experiences, such as subtitles and audio options in both Arabic and English, parental control tools, rewind features for linear TV content, live TV start over options, a recommendation engine, and the ability to use the app and even play the same content on multiple devices at the same time.

“We are excited to be entering the Egyptian market, where we will present local audiences with a unique and high-quality OTT viewing experience that will enrich their digital entertainment experiences,” says Markus Golder, CEO at Intigral.





“Egypt is one of the biggest growth markets for OTT in MENA, and we are keen to seize this potential by presenting world-class digital entertainment offerings that represent Saudi excellence to audiences beyond the GCC region.”

Sahar Salama, CEO of TPAY Mobile says that its platform will “provide one simple integration giving digital entertainment players all-inclusive capabilities for bundling, billing, and multi-channel acquisition access to new markets and audiences covering up to 80% of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) population. What we bring to the table is an easy and convenient fintech solution built for mobile operators to connect even more users with premium digital services like Jawwy TV.”

To subscribe, WE users can send ‘sub JW’ for the weekly package or ‘sub JM’ for the monthly package to 4041.