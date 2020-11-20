vivo Launches the Y1S Smartphone in South Africa

vivo mobile has partnered with MTN South Africa to exclusively launch the Y1S smartphone. The device is priced at R199/month over a 24month contract – making it “one of the most accessible smartphones currently in the SA market”.

Launched globally in August 2020, the Y1S is expected to offer South Africans a “cost-efficient high-spec phone” that sports a 4,030mAh battery and innovative smart power management system.

The Y1S has a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. Plus, there’s a 19:9 aspect ratio and a dewdrop notch overhead housing a selfie sensor, which works in conjunction with the 5MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture.

According to Hawa Hyath-Saloojee, Marketing Director of vivo mobile SA, the company works relentlessly to develop stylish and dynamic products that cater to diverse consumer segments around the world. “The Y Series range offers consumers premium technology at an affordable price point,” she says. “vivo’s answer to the growing demands of South Africans.”





“Furthermore,” she adds. “our product is now available in the MTN network. We truly believe that being available through Mzansi’s best-loved network is a much-anticipated step towards being accessible to all South Africans.”

Christopher Hopkirk, GM for Devices at MTN SA, says “Offering vivo products on our network is in line with our commitment to offer all South Africans the benefit of modern connected life. There is no doubt that vivo smartphones will complement our award-winning network which we have invested over R55 billion into in the past five years.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter