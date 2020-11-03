Teraco Begins Construction on Africa’s Largest Single-Site Data Centre

Teraco has revealed that construction has commenced on a new hyperscale data centre with 38 megawatts (MW) of critical power load in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The facility, known as JB4, is scheduled for completion in the beginning of 2022 and is expected to be the largest data centre in Africa.

“South Africa is strategically located at the tip of the African continent and as a result, is positioned as a technology and data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa. This is further underpinned by growing undersea and terrestrial fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa,” says Jan Hnizdo, CEO of Teraco.

“The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service not only the South African market but reach the rest of the sub-Saharan African region as well.”

Hnizdo reaffirms that Teraco is committed to growing its capacity footprint across its core hubs, thereby ensuring that clients have the certainty and flexibility of expansion to take part in the digital transformation that is taking place across sub-Saharan Africa.





“Teraco continues to invest significantly in the region’s ICT infrastructure and has built what is now Africa’s largest data centre platform. We take pride in our vendor-neutral offering, enabling open access to interconnection and world-class resilient data centre infrastructure for all our clients.”

The JB4 facility is Teraco’s seventh data centre development. Hnizdo says that this expansion is aimed at further supporting sub-Saharan enterprises with advancing their digital transformation strategies, as well as enabling global cloud providers to expand their footprints —spurring innovation.

JB4 is the latest expansion to Teraco’s growing data centre platform and takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to over 110MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (39MW), Bredell JB2 (13MW), Rondebosch Cape Town CT1 (3MW), Brackenfell Cape Town CT2 (18MW) and Durban (1MW).

