Telkom and Frogfoot Partner to Increase Fibre-to-the-Home Coverage

Telkom has chosen Frogfoot to be its third party fibre network operator as of 2 November 2020. The Fibre-To-The Home (FTTH) provider has an expansive fibre footprint in South Africa with more than 220 000 homes passed.

“We are proud of this collaboration with a credible fibre provider that has over 15 years’ experience in the telecoms industry,” says Gugu Mthembu, Executive: Brand and Product Segments at Telkom.

“The partnership will widen our reach in the areas where OpenServe fibre currently does not exist, meaning Telkom’s competitive offerings will now become available to customers we couldn’t reach previously. However, we will not be leaving behind our existing customers with services running over the copper infrastructure within the Frogfoot footprint.”





The following Unlimited Home Bundles and Unlimited Home Lite Bundles will be available over the Frogfoot fibre network:

Unlimited Home bundles

Unlimited Home bundles Price Incl VAT FF Unlimited Home 10/10Mbps R 799 FF Unlimited Home 20/20Mbps R 899 FF Unlimited Home 50/50Mbps R 999 FF Unlimited Home 100/100Mbps R 1099 FF Unlimited Home 200/200Mbps R 1199

Frogfoot Unlimited Home Lite bundles

Unlimited Home bundles Price Incl VAT FF Unlimited Home Lite 10/10Mbps R 730 FF Unlimited Home Lite 20/2Mbps R 799 FF Unlimited Home Lite 50/5Mbps R 899 FF Unlimited Home Lite 100/10Mbps R 949 FF Unlimited Home Lite 200/20Mbps R 1 099

Telkom to Launch Local Streaming Platform

Telkom is expected to launch a new streaming platform called TelkomONE in November 2020. The video service will host a variety of local South Africa content including music, education and series. “TelkomONE is a proudly local and South African service and naturally, we want to host and showcase outstanding content by content producers from our very own shores, including filmmakers, videographers, writers and directors on the platform,” says Wanda Mkhize, Executive of Smart Home & Content at Telkom. TelkomONE will be available on Web, App and Streaming Box and comes in daily, weekly and monthly subscription packages over and above a free section with a wide range of TV channels available to customers from most major networks.

