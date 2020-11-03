Huawei Collaborates with Geekulcha to Host a Series of Developer Workshops Online

Global tech giant Huawei and local tech entrepreneur Mixo Fortune Ngoveni, Founder and CEO of Geekulcha, have collaborated to host a series of app developer workshops. These are aimed at helping budding developers and students in South Africa to harness Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core capabilities for app development skills and to advance innovation.

Geekulcha is an organisation that provides ICT skills development and training platforms, as well as events, to drive innovation among young people within the tech ecosystem.

Alongside Huawei, Ngoveni will play an active role in assisting developers with integrating HMS Core and HMS Capabilities into their apps in a number of weekly and monthly workshops.

A recognised top achiever in the Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans listing for 2015, Ngoveni says, “The digital revolution is at hand. The future is now, and companies with the resources and know-how must steadfastly invest in building and enhancing ICT skills in young people in order to empower a generation of highly-skilled, solutions-driven and globally competitive tech gurus.”





“Huawei is a major player on the global field, shaping the course of the future in ICT development through their vast knowledge, resources and skilful innovation. The company has given priority to developers for years and this collaboration is just one of their efforts in bolstering app development and innovation by joining forces with other developer incubation hubs,” he adds.

Huawei works with 1.3 million developers and partners across the world. “Huawei is pleased to have Ngoveni on board with these workshops, which are an important platform for nurturing South Africa’s talented future developers and innovators. As Huawei, we are committed to assisting the progress of the app developer community,” says Bosco Dai who is Deputy Director, Ecosystem Development Strategy Officer of Huawei technology South Africa

“The ICT industry is the backbone of 4IR and ICT skills like software development are key for jobs of the future. By equipping young people with in-demand skills, not only are we raising employment potential, but we are giving them the opportunity for world transformation through innovation.”

In these upcoming workshops, every week developers will get to virtually meet up and discuss development hacks during online lunch sessions. In addition, there will be half-day online sessions called Monthly App Clinics, which will be led by tech and app software gurus, who will assist developers with issues and technical challenges.

The workshop series will prove very useful for developers to hone their skills in the build-up to the final stretch of the current Huawei Developer Competition, which ends on 30 November 2020.

The Huawei Developer Competition provides an opportunity for app developers to place their app on Huawei’s official app distribution platform, HUAWEI AppGallery, as well as to integrate HMS into their app, for rewards and cash prizes. In addition, developers stand to receive targeted promotion for their app to help grow it locally and internationally.

Not only are developers receiving training and skills development through Huawei’s initiatives, but through its leading technologies and development capabilities, developers also have the added advantage of opportunities to build world-class apps able to be accessed by millions on its HUAWEI AppGallery platform, as well as to monetise their apps.

Huawei will announce confirmed workshop dates in the coming month. Interested participants can follow Huawei and Geekulcha’s social media pages for more information:

Facebook: @HuaweiMobileZA and @Geekulcha

Twitter: @HuaweiZA and @Geekulcha

Instagram: @HuaweiZA and @Geekulcha

To register as a Huawei developer and become eligible to enter the Huawei Developer Competition, click here.

To learn more about this competition, send an email to southafricabd@huawei.com

Staff writer