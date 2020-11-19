MTN Introduces Black Friday Data Deals

MTN South Africa has officially lined up its Black Friday deals which run from 20 November until 9 December 2020.

“We understand that what people need now, perhaps more than ever before, are true money-saving bargains that could offer some relief, and a better way to stay connected to family, friends and work,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA.

“While lockdown restrictions have become a bit more relaxed over the past couple of months, we still felt that it would be best to extend the shopping period to reduce the number of shoppers in stores at a given time. This is, of course, over and above continuing to ensure that all other appropriate safety measures are in place in-store to protect customers and staff during this busier-than-usual shopping period.”

With mobile money proving to be a safer and more convenient way to send and receive money this year, MTN MoMo subscribers can get a 1GB Rush Hour bundle for just R1. This is a great option for subscribers wanting to get their online shopping done or to download their favourite movie or music, in one hour.





Customers can also get a massive 80% off a range of other MTN daily and weekly data bundles (as per the table below) during the Black Friday period, by dialing *151# or by using the MTN MoMo App.

The deals that customers can look out for are:

Data denomination Validity Retail price Black Friday price Discount applied 1GB Rush Hour/ One Hour R30,00 R1,00 97% 50MB Daily R8,00 R2,00 80% 120MB Daily R15,00 R3,00 80% 300MB Daily R27,00 R5,00 80% 1GB Daily R29,00 R6,00 80% 2GB Daily R49,00 R10,00 80% 500MB Weekly R55,00 R11,00 80% 1GB Weekly R70,00 R14,00 80% 2GB Weekly R99,00 R20,00 80% 5GB Weekly R199,00 R40,00 80%

