MTN Introduces Black Friday Data Deals

Jenna Delport
MTN South Africa has officially lined up its Black Friday deals which run from 20 November until 9 December 2020.   

“We understand that what people need now, perhaps more than ever before, are true money-saving bargains that could offer some relief, and a better way to stay connected to family, friends and work,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN SA.   

“While lockdown restrictions have become a bit more relaxed over the past couple of months, we still felt that it would be best to extend the shopping period to reduce the number of shoppers in stores at a given time. This is, of course, over and above continuing to ensure that all other appropriate safety measures are in place in-store to protect customers and staff during this busier-than-usual shopping period.” 

With mobile money proving to be a safer and more convenient way to send and receive money this year, MTN MoMo subscribers can get a 1GB Rush Hour bundle for just R1. This is a great option for subscribers wanting to get their online shopping done or to download their favourite movie or music, in one hour. 


Customers can also get a massive 80% off a range of other MTN daily and weekly data bundles (as per the table below) during the Black Friday period, by dialing *151# or by using the MTN MoMo App. 

The deals that customers can look out for are:  

Data denomination 

Validity 

Retail price 

Black Friday price 

Discount applied 

1GB 

Rush Hour/ One Hour 

R30,00 

R1,00 

97% 

50MB 

Daily 

R8,00 

R2,00 

80% 

120MB 

Daily 

R15,00 

R3,00 

80% 

300MB 

Daily 

R27,00 

R5,00 

80% 

1GB 

Daily 

R29,00 

R6,00 

80% 

2GB 

Daily 

R49,00 

R10,00 

80% 

500MB 

Weekly 

R55,00 

R11,00 

80% 

1GB 

Weekly 

R70,00 

R14,00 

80% 

2GB 

Weekly 

R99,00 

R20,00 

80% 

5GB 

Weekly 

R199,00 

R40,00 

80% 

 

