Huawei Watch Fit to Launch in Kenya

Huawei recently unveiled its newest wearable – the WATCH FIT. It is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design combining a dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED display, which lends itself to displaying “more content and better interactive experience”. And it is expected to launch in Kenya soon, joining the likes of the Huawei GT2 and Huawei GT2 pro.

Country Head of Huawei Kenya, Jim Zhujie says “with the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smartphones, which act as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people are in fact smart wearables”.

“Modern smart wearables have woven themselves ever so deep into our daily lives, serving primarily as an extension of our smartphones. However, a key feature of these wearables in fact lies in their health and fitness tracking capabilities. With today’s world having everyone more concerned about their well-being, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to keep track of major health indicators.”

Here’s a closer look at the Huawei Watch Fit





The device has a unique, perfectly proportioned square form and a dazzling 1.64-inch screen. Weighing just 34g, it’s also light and sleek. As far as the design is concerned, the Huawei Watch Face Store brings 130+ different styles of watch faces and even allows users to use photos from their photo gallery. The Huawei Watch Fit strap selection also has a new soft colour scheme and a breathable strap.

The Huawei Watch Fit optimises battery life technology by allocating more power when users need it most, like during a hectic workout, and less power when inactive.

With this device, users get their very own built-in personal trainer, with a set of individually animated classes demonstrating 44 standard workout sequences.

The Huawei Watch Fit watch features scientific health-tracking features that monitor heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter