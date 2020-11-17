Microsoft’s Xbox Series X could Face Supply Shortage

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X could be in short supply over the next few months – according to Xbox CFO, Tim Stuart. He believes that “we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1”.

“We’re gonna have more demand than we do supply, and I’ll apologize in advance to people for that,” says Xbox Cheif, Phil Spencer. “I think we’re gonna live in that world for a few months that we’re going to have a lot more demand than we do supply.”

This comes just after Microsoft announced that it’s local South African distributors could receive their Series X stock later than expected.

“Due to some unforeseen logistical challenges, some stores in South Africa may receive their stock of the Series X | S on day of launch or possibly a day late,” reads an official statement from Prima Interactive, the company responsible for Xbox distribution.





“Prima Interactive would like to advise that all stock has been shipped to stores. With global embargos taken into consideration there is a very small window for delivery to stores, and sometimes despite the best plans delays occur.”

“We can confirm that ALL PRE-ORDERS will be met and your Xbox has been shipped to the store you ordered it from. If you haven’t received notification that it’s ready for collection or been shipped, please check with the store you ordered from for an update.”

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused, and we are working closely with our logistics partner to limit any delays.”

