Liquid Telecom Expands Connectivity in Botswana

Liquid Telecom has revealed that it is activating 82 km of fibre in a cross-border network into Botswana. This expansion connects the Lobatse Border to Gaborone with intent to create efficient mobility and connectivity in Botswana.

“At Liquid Telecom, we have a proven track record of investing in and deploying technology designed to grow, strengthen and build Africa’s digital future. This expansion into Botswana is yet another proof point that shows our deep commitment to this practice,” says Odirile Tamajobe, MD of Liquid Telecom Botswana.

“We know that fibre is key to providing Africa with high-speed, affordable digital connectivity and have plans to create even more valuable connections throughout the continent.”

Prior to this fibre implementation, Liquid Telecom Botswana did not have a cross-border connectivity network. With this link going live, the organisation has started making inroads to establish itself as a dominant presence in Botswana and provide businesses and consumers with greater reach and network speeds across the country.





“Fibre technology represents a digital evolution in many African countries. Only fibre can deliver the speeds that enable Africans to experience what Liquid Telecom calls ‘the real internet’,” says Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom Southern Africa.

“Access to high-definition digital media is almost unachievable for any household or business unless they are connected to a high-speed fibre line. Reliable and fast connectivity is vital to growing a country’s economy by opening doors to e-commerce and other global digital opportunities. Liquid Telecom is honoured to be part of this journey in Botswana.”

This expansion also focuses on growing Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa region, alongside Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia.

