KaiOS Partners with Cash Crusaders to Launch the DIXON XK1 in South Africa

Cash Crusaders and KaiOS Technologies have launched the DIXON XK1. Priced at R450, this smart feature phone comes with a dual SIM slot which enables users to both maximize coverage and choose the pre and post paid plans that best fit their budget and needs.

The DIXON XK1 is said to be targeted at three separate groups:

1. First-time or relatively new internet users who are looking for a safe space and a trusted reference to access vital information, including access to the world’s most popular apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and other relevant, local content.

2. The 5 million South Africans who want to use the mobile internet, but are priced out of the smartphone market.





3. People who are looking for a back-up device to switch between operators to get the best price and coverage, to use during activities like hiking or their chosen sports activity.

“Digital inclusion is a major topic in South Africa and we are happy to be able to play our part in increasing access to the essential life tools and services found online,” says CEO of Cash Crusaders, Sean Stegmann.

“Mobile phones are no longer luxuries. However, buying a phone and a data plan are still substantial investments for many of our customers. The new DIXON XK1 provides users with all the essential features of a smartphone at a fraction of the price. The limited data used to access apps in the device, as well as the flexibility to use different SIM cards from any operators, could best cater to the needs of our customers”.

DIXON XK1 Key Specifications

Operating System: KaiOS 2.5.3

Network: 3G

Memories: 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage

Screen: 2.4” QVGA (230×340)

Cameras: 1.3MP rear camera with flash

Battery: 1,700mAh

Apps and Functions: Pre-installed with essential and popular apps such as WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, Facebook, and many other applications unique to KaiOS. It also comes with a KaiOS app called ‘Life’ which features training and lessons related to digital literacy and other educational content.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter