ASUS Introduces the ZenBook Flip 13

ASUS has recently introduced its ZenBook Flip 13 to South Africa. The laptop is made up of a fully convertible touchscreen and is powered by the latest Intel 11th gen CPU with a hybrid power mode.
It can operate as default clocks providing enough power for everyday tasks and saving battery life. But it also can boost and give up to 40% of power increase for demanding tasks. We never had anything similar in a mobile CPU before.
The ZenBook Flip 13 is equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen, featuring slim 3.9 mm bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop’s footprint.
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 Key Specifications
|Model Name
|UX363EA-I76512G0T
|Colour
|Pine Grey
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor 2.8 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz)
|Display
|13.3” LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics
|Memory
|16 GB 3733 MHz LPDDR4x
|Storage
|512 GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ performance (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.0
|Cameras
|IR webcam with Windows Hello support
|Interfaces
|2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® (up to 40Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps)
1 x micro HDMI 1.4
|Audio
|SonicMaster
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support
|Battery
|67 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery
|AC Adapter
|Plug Type: ø4 (mm)
(Output: 19 V DC, 65 W)
(Input: 100-240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal)
|Dimensions
|30.50 x 21.10 x 1.19 ~ 1.39 cm
|Weight (with battery)
|Approx. 1.3 kg
