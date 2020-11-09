ASUS Introduces the ZenBook Flip 13

ASUS has recently introduced its ZenBook Flip 13 to South Africa. The laptop is made up of a fully convertible touchscreen and is powered by the latest Intel 11th gen CPU with a hybrid power mode.

It can operate as default clocks providing enough power for everyday tasks and saving battery life. But it also can boost and give up to 40% of power increase for demanding tasks. We never had anything similar in a mobile CPU before.

The ZenBook Flip 13 is equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen, featuring slim 3.9 mm bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop’s footprint.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 Key Specifications





Model Name UX363EA-I76512G0T Colour Pine Grey Processor Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor 2.8 GHz (12M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz) Display 13.3” LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen Operating System Windows 10 Home Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Memory 16 GB 3733 MHz LPDDR4x Storage 512 GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 3.0 SSD Connectivity Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ performance (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.0 Cameras IR webcam with Windows Hello support Interfaces 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® (up to 40Gbps) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps) 1 x micro HDMI 1.4 Audio SonicMaster Smart Amp Technology Built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support Battery 67 Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery AC Adapter Plug Type: ø4 (mm) (Output: 19 V DC, 65 W) (Input: 100-240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal) Dimensions 30.50 x 21.10 x 1.19 ~ 1.39 cm Weight (with battery) Approx. 1.3 kg

Pricing ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) will be available at Incredible Connection with a starting price of R19,999.