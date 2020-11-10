10 Cybersecurity Tips from Google

By
Jenna Delport
-
213

Google has revealed its top cybersecurity tips for online users as part of its “Do Your Part #BeCyberSmart” campaign, reports TechWeez.

“We have intensified efforts to raise awareness about internet insecurities and empower audiences with tools and resources to help them stay safe online — particularly kids because they are the most vulnerable,” says Google Country Director for Kenya, Agnes Gathaiya.

Here are Google’s 10 safety tips to keep in mind when you’re online:

  1. Always have up-to-date software across your desktop, mobile operating system and web browser
  2. Use a password manager which will create unique and strong passwords
  3. Be wary of requests for personal information to avoid phishing attempts
  4. Enable 2 step verification
  5. Set up a security key for extra protection. This is a physical device that inserts into a USB port to a computer or connects wirelessly to your phone
  6. In case you lose your phone, you can remotely locate or lock it using “find a lost device” under your Google account
  7. Activists or political leaders who are at most risk of targeted attacks should enrol for Google’s Advanced Protection Programme
  8. Always download your apps from a source you trust
  9. Browse on secure networks. Be careful when using public or free Wi-Fi
  10. Use Google’s Security Checkup that analyses your Google Account security status and provides you with guidance to address issues found
Edited by Jenna Delport
Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR